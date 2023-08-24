Old Market restaurant, apartments vacated after building inspected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A vacate order was issued for the tenants of an Old Market building this week.

On Wednesday, the owner and employees of Mexican eatery Eat the Worm were moving records and other items into a vacant building down the street after the owner received a notice that the building was unsafe for human occupancy and that they had to be cleared out of their current address by Thursday.

In fact, the entire building at 12th and Howard streets, which includes four apartments located on the two floors above the restaurant, was ordered to vacate.

A Facebook post from Eat the Worm said that the landlord was doing work on the exterior that may have allowed rodents into the building. Restaurant employees notified the health department and pest control.

That’s when the city realized there were building code violations, mainly for plumbing issues.

Scott Lane, Omaha’s chief city housing inspector, told 6 News on Thursday that the complaint had to do with structural work being done without a permit.

Because no permit had been sought for this work, the city was not aware of the structural engineer’s report until Thursday. Lane said officials are now going over that.

A team including Omaha’s superintendent of inspections, chief building inspector, chief electrical inspector, and chief plumbing inspector went to inspect the building on Thursday. A plumber accompanying them agreed with the city that the work was not done up to code.

Inspectors said they felt as though the structural stability had been compromised severely — and it’s possible it’s affecting neighboring buildings as well, although the businesses on either side were open as usual on Wednesday.

Specifically, Lane said there was “shoring up” work being done in the basement without a permit.

“Major, major amounts of improper, illegal plumbing work (had been done recently),” Lane said.

One example was the substantial amount of PVC work that had been done there, along with illegal joints and other improper fixes. The problem: PVC is not allowed in a commercial building — they have to be metal.

The good news: Now that the problem has been identified, a city ordinance allows the owner a certain amount of time to make repairs.

The city does not know at this point exactly who did the work that caused the issues, Lane said, but they need to review the structural engineering report to resolve any concerns including those about neighboring buildings.

He said the city has been in touch with the owner of the building, who is very willing to make appropriate repairs to get the building back in order. He said they have already started improvements, which is a good sign.

The owner of Eat the Worm told 6 News that he plans to find another building, hopefully in the Old Market, and reopen soon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.