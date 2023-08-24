We are Local
Man wanted for murder in Omaha arrested in Minnesota

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in custody in Minnesota for a murder that happened in Omaha earlier this month.

Omaha Police say Kyle Moss, 33, was arrested for the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 17th and S streets at 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 3. They found Taylor wounded. He was declared deceased at a hospital.

Moss was taken into custody in Minneapolis, where he’s awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Omaha Police investigators were in Minneapolis to arrest him with assistance from the North Star Fugitive Task Force and the Minneapolis Police Department.

