We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man arrested in Omaha for purchasing stolen vehicle, car thief still at-large

(Canva)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after he ran during a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

Omaha Police say they tried to make a traffic stop on Old Mill Road on Tuesday after they saw the vehicle had fake plates.

Police eventually tracked the suspect, who was identified as Zachary Boles, to West Dodge Road. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Boles told police he bought the truck two days prior so he could use it for parts for his own truck. He purchased it from a man allegedly known to “be a bad guy” and steals cars for $1,000 payments.

Police say the truck was reported stolen out of Iowa.

Boles faces charges of arrest avoidance and theft. Omaha Police did not provide any further information on the alleged car thief.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are working to enforce speed limits in certain parts of Omaha.
Douglas County Sheriff leads speed enforcement effort on West Dodge Road
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

Man wanted for murder in Omaha arrested in Minnesota
Dave Hamer, one of the best storytellers Nebraska has ever known, passed away Wednesday, Aug....
Renowned Nebraska photojournalist Dave Hamer dies at age 93
Nebraska photojournalist and reporter Dave Hamer, who died this week at age 93, produced a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Crazy Horse, the Last Warrior
Omaha morning temperatures
Overnight heat burst in Omaha