Man arrested in Omaha for purchasing stolen vehicle, car thief still at-large

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after he ran during a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

Omaha Police say they tried to make a traffic stop on Old Mill Road on Tuesday after they saw the vehicle had fake plates.

Police eventually tracked the suspect, who was identified as Zachary Boles, to West Dodge Road. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Boles told police he bought the truck two days prior so he could use it for parts for his own truck. He purchased it from a man allegedly known to “be a bad guy” and steals cars for $1,000 payments.

Police say the truck was reported stolen out of Iowa.

Boles faces charges of arrest avoidance and theft. Omaha Police did not provide any further information on the alleged car thief.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.