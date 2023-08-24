We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE.(WWE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age of 36, according to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque said Thursday on X/Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

The cause of his death has not been released. Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend” and Husky Harris during his time with the sports entertainment company, had returned to large fanfare in late 2022 and worked until suddenly no longer being on WWE programs weeks before its signature event, WrestleMania.

Rotunda is the son of Mike Rotunda, himself a former WWF/E superstar most well known as IRS, as well as the brother of former WWE superstar Bo Dallas.

His death follows one day after the announcement of pro wrestling legend Terry Funk’s passing.

An outpouring of support and mourning came from current and former members of the WWE.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on X/Twitter. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with (WWE) universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.

“My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are working to enforce speed limits in certain parts of Omaha.
Douglas County Sheriff leads speed enforcement effort on West Dodge Road
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Omaha daycare van driver appears in court
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

Extreme heat can take a toll on pets.
Extreme heat poses hazards to pets
Tom Osborne visited the airport where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln.
Legendary Husker Coach Tom Osborne attends Blue Angels show
A trooper-involved crash occurred in Bennington.
Trooper involved in crash near Bennington
There's major progress being made on Interstate 29 through Council Bluffs.
Crews making major progress on I-29 through Council Bluffs
Douglas County is experiencing an unprecedented spike in syphilis infections.
Syphilis cases reach record high in Douglas County