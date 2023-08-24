We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Intense heat begins to subside, cool for the weekend

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climbed to 103 on Thursday... not a record but the warmest we have been since June of 2021! The heat will begin to subside as we approach the weekend but Friday will still be hot. Heat alerts are in place for a heat index of up to 110, especially SE of the Metro.

Heat alerts
Heat alerts(wowt)

Highs will be noticeably cooler though... Most will make the climb to the low to mid 90s, but no 100s behind a weak front that moves in!

High temps
High temps(wowt)
Feels like forecast
Feels like forecast(wowt)

Slight rain chances are here mainly S and N of the Metro, these showers will be spotty and light and will mainly just add humidity for the afternoon. Saturday’s rain chances will be mainly to the S as another front moves in. Highs will be much cooler behind this one with a drop to the low 80s just in time for the weekend!

Slight rain chances
Slight rain chances(wowt)

Highs gradually warm mid to late next week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

