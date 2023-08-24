Creighton inks new deal with Omaha’s CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Creighton renewed its tenancy at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Wednesday.

The school agreed to a deal with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, or MECA, that secures the venue as the home of Creighton Men’s Basketball for the next decade.

During the 2022-23 season, which ended in the NCAA Elite Eight, Creighton brought in around 17,100 fans per home game, which tops the Big East Conference and ranks sixth nationally.

The Bluejays are 278-60 in home games since planting their home court at CHI Health Center, which has undergone several name changes since Creighton first moved in back in 2003.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.