Creighton inks new deal with Omaha’s CHI Health Center

The 17,000-seat venue will host Bluejays men’s basketball through 2033
(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Creighton renewed its tenancy at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Wednesday.

The school agreed to a deal with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, or MECA, that secures the venue as the home of Creighton Men’s Basketball for the next decade.

During the 2022-23 season, which ended in the NCAA Elite Eight, Creighton brought in around 17,100 fans per home game, which tops the Big East Conference and ranks sixth nationally.

The Bluejays are 278-60 in home games since planting their home court at CHI Health Center, which has undergone several name changes since Creighton first moved in back in 2003.

