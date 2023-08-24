African-American education history exhibit promotes Nebraska school choice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new school year in Nebraska begins with many parents studying a controversial subject.

This year, the Cornhusker State joins 48 others in passing a law, LB-753, that gives parents school choice vouchers, providing the option to send their child to private or parochial schools

But there are others who believe those voucher dollars would be better spent improving all public schools.

However, there’s an exhibit in Omaha that points to school choice as a good thing, especially for children of color.

“Self-Determined: The Secret History of the Education Freedom Exhibit,” is a national movement, promoting educational freedom and the opportunity for Black parents to choose how their children are educated.

The exhibit has now been on display in four states, showcasing the history of African-American education, all the way back to when slaves dug pits to hide evidence that they were teaching themselves because it was forbidden for them to learn.

Denisha Allen is the founder of Black Minds Matter. She tells 6 News that even today, getting a proper education can be a struggle for many black students.

“Even since the time of slavery, archeologists have found in pits literal writing tablets and utensils in pit schools,” Allen said. “Even with the dismal outcomes for Black students academically, 13 percent of Black kids are reading on grade level. Critical race theory and all the conversations around what to teach in schools, what kids are learning, really becomes another drop in the bucket for education freedom.”

Allen says right now, there are more than 400 Black schools founded by Black people across the country.

“We have video testimonials of school founders today, none are here in Nebraska, but hopefully since the passage of the Opportunity Scholarship Act, there will be Black-owned schools here in Nebraska and we can add them to the exhibit,” Allen said.

Denise Bradshaw believes the exhibit and the discussions about school choice are controversial simply because it’s something new to Nebraska.

“It’s a radical change from what we’ve all grown up with,” Bradshaw said. “You live here, you go to this school, and there are no positions for you. Now, it’s a whole new idea. It’s brand new and change always creates a certain amount of fear and tension, and that’s okay.”

Officials at the Malcolm X Center say that this is the perfect place for the exhibit and for the discussion of school choice and independence when it comes to educating children of color.

“Malcolm X was a proponent for education,” said JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the Executive Director of the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation. “He was a proponent of self-sufficiency and as long as people understand that they should feel empowered to dig deeper into their identity and find resources to help them become better citizens of the world.

Right now, opponents of Nebraska LB-753, a group known as Support Our Schools, are collecting signatures to put the issues on the ballot in November of next year.

They believe they will have the more than 60,000 signatures needed before the Aug. 30 deadline to get the issue on the ballot.

Support Our Schools believes the wealthy will benefit most from the tax break offered through LB-753, and they believe that will pose a threat to public school funding.

Keep Kids First is the pro-school choice organization hoping to keep LB-753 off the ballot.

For more information on Self Determined: The Secret History of Education Freedom Exhibit, go to blackmindsmatter.net. It runs through Sept. 2 at the Malcolm X Visitor’s Center.

