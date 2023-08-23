We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two high schools in Omaha are without fully functioning air conditioning.

As temperatures soared into the triple digits across the metro Tuesday, 6 News began receiving reports that multiple high schools were without A/C in some classrooms.

Omaha Public Schools confirmed that one of the cooling systems at both Burke High and North High is down and that repairs could take days.

“This extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 100+ degrees, does impact schools and buildings throughout the metro and our community,” an OPS spokesperson told 6 News.

The air temperature in Omaha climbed to 100 in some areas of the city Tuesday, with the heat index hovering around 110-115 during the warmest parts of the day.

The grueling heat is expected to persist through Wednesday and Thursday, but despite having no air conditioning, classes will continue as normal at Burke and North.

6 News obtained a letter that was sent to all those who attend or work at Burke High:

“Dear Burke High Staff, Students, and Families,

One of the cooling systems inside Burke High has stopped working. Our team is already working on repairs, which could take several days.

Other cooling systems at Burke High are working, so classes will proceed on schedule today. We apologize for any inconvenience, as the building will be warmer than normal. Water fountains are open and available. Our district is also sending bottled water and available fans to the school.

The safety and well-being of students and staff is always our top priority. If conditions change and require us to adjust, we will communicate directly with you.

Thank you for your understanding and support.”


Charles Wakefield, Chief Operations and Talent Officer, Omaha Public Schools

The same letter was sent to North High students and families.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert

Latest News

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that he is leaving to become the...
NU President Carter leaving for Ohio State
Two La Vista concerts have been moved to different venues after construction delays.
La Vista events moved to different venues due to construction delays
The daycare that left 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington to die in a hot van Monday afternoon has...
Daycare van drive face felony charge for Omaha child's death
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will visit Omaha on Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney General to visit Omaha Wednesday
Toxic waste from an old ethanol plant in Mead, Neb., is finally getting removed from the site,...
Contaminated sludge at defunct Nebraska ethanol plant to be trucked to landfill