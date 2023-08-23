We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school officials want to be removed. (Source: WSET, CHRISTINA KINGERY, CNN)
By Mia Nelson, WSET
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) - A Virginia high school student is not backing down regarding flying his American flags.

The school is demanding he remove two large American flags from his truck, but he’s refusing to do so.

High school student Christopher Hartless said he is just exercising his First Amendment rights by flying the flags.

“My family fought for America, and I feel like I should be able to represent the flags that they fought for,” Hartless said.

His stepmom, Christina Kingery, said last Wednesday, Hartless went to school with the flags mounted on his truck, but school administrators told him he needed to take them down because it was a distraction.

“I don’t understand how it’s distracting if they have one on the flagpole that every other student can see,” Hartless said.

And he has refused to take the flags down.

“I told my son if this is what he’s believing in, then we are both going to stand behind him all the way,” Kingery said.

This week, Hartless said he was told again he needed to take the flags down by school officials. The school also revoked his parking pass.

Kingery doesn’t want him to have to ride the bus. So, they have decided to do homeschooling.

“If they’re willing to change and let kids want to fly the American flag, then I’ll put him back in school,” Kingery said.

The high school sent out a statement over the weekend regarding the student parking contract:

“Large flags or banners are not allowed to be flown or displayed on vehicles due to their distractive nature. Please be assured that we proudly fly the American flag throughout the school.”

The school system would not elaborate on exactly what makes a flag too large. Officials reiterated the ban applies to any flag large enough to distract other drivers.

Copyright 2023 WSET via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert

Latest News

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that he is leaving to become the...
NU President Carter leaving for Ohio State
Two La Vista concerts have been moved to different venues after construction delays.
La Vista events moved to different venues due to construction delays
The daycare that left 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington to die in a hot van Monday afternoon has...
Daycare van drive face felony charge for Omaha child's death
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will visit Omaha on Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney General to visit Omaha Wednesday
Toxic waste from an old ethanol plant in Mead, Neb., is finally getting removed from the site,...
Contaminated sludge at defunct Nebraska ethanol plant to be trucked to landfill