Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Two more HOT days before a cooler weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another hot and hazy morning with temperatures near 80 degrees yet again. Its so tough to cool down during the overnight hours during heat waves like this. This start near 80 degrees will give a launching point to hit 100 degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast

The good news is that there should be slightly lower dew points on the muggy meter. The bad news is that drier air can heat up a bit easier and will likely allow us to hit 100 degrees. It all equates to the same feel this afternoon and the same dangerous heat.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast

One more day of us threatening 100 degrees on Thursday with heat index that could threaten 120 degrees during the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast

While not perfectly pleasant, Friday will be cooler with highs in the lower 90s but still a bit humid. There is a small chance of a few showers or storms north of the metro overnight Thursday night into Friday morning due to that cold front that starts the cooling. The coolest and most comfortable air will settle for the weekend with highs in the 80s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast

