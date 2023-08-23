Owner of Tip Top Tux wedding wear chain declares Chapter 7 bankruptcy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tip Top Tux, the wedding clothier that left many engaged couples in the lurch when they abruptly closed their shops earlier this month, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Judge James R. Sacca presided over Tuesday’s hearing in a district U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta.

The main purpose of Tuesday’s hearing motion was to merge separate bankruptcy cases involving the owner of Tip Top Tux to be consolidated into one. The judge granted that for The Heights, the main leaseholder for Tip Top Tux. The wedding apparel chain appears to have the most assets of the businesses under The Heights, which plans to sell “whole locations,” inventories — everything.

During the hearing, the judge also asked how the situation had unraveled so quickly.

Bankruptcy Attorney Will Geer said that the company came to them late in the game, low on assets — and apparently millions of dollars in debt.

Despite having two secured lenders, neither could provide additional financing, he said, noting that the lenders confirmed with his team that they wouldn’t be pumping any more money into the company. Geer said his team quickly realized there hadn’t been any reorganization effort, and there wouldn’t be time to secure another lender.

While there wasn’t much discussion about customers during Tuesday’s hearing, Geer did note that there were thousands of suits, tuxedos, and other formal wear still out there that couldn’t be returned — merchandise that also represents a lot of money.

All of that left the company with little option than declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which will install a trustee to oversee the next steps.

Because the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which doesn’t require it to file any sort of repayment plan, people who are owed money by the company won’t be able to collect at this time. Filing Chapter 7 automatically stays, or halts, most collection actions made against the company, and means that most of the company’s assets likely will be confiscated and liquidated to pay creditors.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings require the owners to prove they lack the funds to make sufficient payments. And as long as the stay is in effect, creditors can’t initiate lawsuits, wage garnishments, or even pester the company for payments by phone.

Customers weren’t the only ones who were caught off guard when the stores shuttered.

A store manager in Omaha told 6 News earlier this month that Tip Top Tux’s corporate office didn’t tip off its staff to the impending closing.

“We had fittings come in that morning before the email sent out that there may be technical issues and we couldn’t book, but we had no idea Saturday morning that this was going to happen,” the manager said.

