More parking space to be added in Omaha’s Blackstone District

Officials are planning to add more parking space to the growing Blackstone District in Midtown Omaha.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finding a parking stop in the Blackstone district or Midtown Crossing can be tough, especially on a nice day when you’re looking for a place to eat.

However, the Blackstone Business Improvement District working to create more access for those who visit the district, while also guiding them on where to put their car.

“On the weekends we definitely see a lot of cars,” Baburek said.

Bill Baburek has been managing Crescent Moon, a bar and grill for nearly 29 years.

Since he’s been here for so long he’s seen a lot of changes to Blackstone.

“Influx of new businesses, new housing, and things like that,” Baburek said.

Earlier this year, the city made 300 parking spots available right behind Crescent Moon.

“People are discovering it and taking advantage of it,” Baburek said.

Now, Jim Farho with the Blackstone Business Improvement District is working to add a new parking garage along Farnam Street.

It’s supposed to add more than 300 new spots once it opens in the spring.

“Which is excellent because that will go on to the 1,500 hundred parking stalls we have available,” Farho said.

The city is also working on buying three of Mutual of Omaha’s parking garages which are located in Midtown Crossing to use for public parking.

The garages are already open to the public but for a limited number of hours. A plan on how the city will use them isn’t still fully laid out.

“When the streetcar comes in, the city is taking over the Mutual of Omaha’s parking garages,” Farho said. “Someone can easily park there and walk a block to the streetcar and go east or west and go whatever destination they want.”

But, with all the new additions, Farho believes Blackstone and Midtown Crossing parking is in pretty good shape.

“Parking will always be an issue in old historic business districts,” Farho said.

