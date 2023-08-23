Iowa State Patrol clocks at least six driving over 100 mph in one afternoon
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said troopers clocked at least six drivers going over 100 mph on Highway 151 north of Cascade on Monday.
In a post on X, troopers said the speeders were clocked from a helicopter between 4 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. in a 65 mph zone.
Speeders were clocked at 97, 98, 100, 101, 109, 113, 112 and 136 mph.
In a follow-up post, troopers said at least two of the drivers were racing when troopers stopped them and charged them with speeding (112 mph and 136 mph) and drag racing.
This comes as KCCI reports Iowa has already seen a record number of drivers caught speeding at more than 100 mph over the last three years.
