Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon suspended for season amid sports gambling investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the season by the NCAA for sports gambling, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Wednesday.

Shannon is accused of gambling on an at least one Iowa sports game, but it was reportedly not an Iowa Hawkeyes football game.

Shannon is appealing the suspension, but will not be able to play during the appeal process.

He is the first Hawkeye football player suspended by the NCAA as part of the sports gambling investigation.

Noah Shannon was the first Hawkeye to admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation in July.

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa said 11 other players had received punishments from the NCAA investigation.

Shannon is not one of the current and former Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes facing criminal charges for betting on sports. All of those charged are accused of using someone else’s account to place bets on sports.

