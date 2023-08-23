We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon suspended for season amid sports gambling investigation

The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting...
The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been suspended for the season by the NCAA for sports gambling, Head Coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Wednesday.

Shannon is accused of gambling on an at least one Iowa sports game, but it was reportedly not an Iowa Hawkeyes football game.

Shannon is appealing the suspension, but will not be able to play during the appeal process.

He is the first Hawkeye football player suspended by the NCAA as part of the sports gambling investigation.

Noah Shannon was the first Hawkeye to admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation in July.

On Tuesday, the University of Iowa said 11 other players had received punishments from the NCAA investigation.

Shannon is not one of the current and former Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes facing criminal charges for betting on sports. All of those charged are accused of using someone else’s account to place bets on sports.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

Following the news out of California, where the governor signed a law defying the NCAA,...
Nebraska coaches Frost, Cook on paying college athletes
Bluejays keep the regional fires burning with a 6-1 win over Cincinnati
Creighton drops defending champ to advance in regional
Jones era ends at Tennessee
Dougherty brothers assist in National Championship for NW Missouri St.