Former Nebraska state trooper receives third sentence for child sex crimes

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former Nebraska State Patrol trooper convicted of sexual assault received another lengthy prison term Wednesday.

Brandon Dolezal, 26, pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault of a child, for which he was sentenced to 30-50 years in prison by Douglas County District Court Judge Molly Keane.

Brandon Dolezal
Brandon Dolezal(Douglas County Court)

According to prosecutors, Dolezal assaulted a Skutt High School student whom he met online. Dolezal was arrested in the school’s parking lot in November.

This is the third prison sentence handed down to Dolezal.

He was previously sentenced to serve 40-56 years in Scotts Bluff County on child porn and enticement charges, as well as 20-40 years in Sarpy County for the sexual assault of a child.

All sentences will run consecutively.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

