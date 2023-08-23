We are Local
Former Councilman Vinny Palermo to remain jailed until sentencing

He pled guilty last week to a federal charge of wire fraud conspiracy. His sentencing is set for November.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo will remain in jail until he is sentenced for his role in a federal corruption case.

He pleaded guilty Friday to one of the nine federal charges filed against him earlier this year in a corruption case involving funds from two local nonprofits. Palermo pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

During Friday’s court appearance, the judge said Palermo would also be made to pay restitution to the city since he used his position as a councilmember to get turnback tax grants and firework permits for the police athletic department nonprofit in exchange for airfare, luxury hotels, and travel arrangements. That figure is yet to be determined.

Palermo, who was recently removed from the Omaha City Council after three months of unexcused absences, has been held in a Wahoo jail.

Palermo and three other defendants pleaded not guilty to federal charges earlier this year; Palermo was already on federal probation after he pled guilty to failing to file three years of tax returns in 2019 ahead of his re-election to the City Council in 2021.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were...
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day.(Saunders County Jail)

Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

