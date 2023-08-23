We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fence built to keep homeless out of vacant Omaha houses

A new apartment development on Omaha's main road, Dodge Street, is causing some problems for nearby residents.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha neighborhood in Dundee is finally getting some action to deter homeless people from taking over vacant houses in the area.

Earlier this week, 6 On Your Side reported confrontations between some of the homeless people and the nearby neighbors, who were telling them they were trespassing.

Neighbors also told 6 News some of them are setting up camp in their backyards and intimidating their children.

On Wednesday, crews started lining up jersey barriers with fencing on top along Douglas Street between 46th and 49th streets.

This is to seal off the row of vacant homes for demolition and provide a barrier for the surrounding neighborhood.

Some properties have also been boarded up to help keep squatters out.

Plans call for a five-story apartment building consisting of 300 units to be built on this stretch of land.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
Robin (left) and William (right), the twin red panda cubs born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces birth of twin red pandas
Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations
(File photo)
Excessive heat may delay trash pick-up in some Omaha neighborhoods