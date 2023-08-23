Fence built to keep homeless out of vacant Omaha houses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha neighborhood in Dundee is finally getting some action to deter homeless people from taking over vacant houses in the area.

Earlier this week, 6 On Your Side reported confrontations between some of the homeless people and the nearby neighbors, who were telling them they were trespassing.

Neighbors also told 6 News some of them are setting up camp in their backyards and intimidating their children.

On Wednesday, crews started lining up jersey barriers with fencing on top along Douglas Street between 46th and 49th streets.

This is to seal off the row of vacant homes for demolition and provide a barrier for the surrounding neighborhood.

Some properties have also been boarded up to help keep squatters out.

Plans call for a five-story apartment building consisting of 300 units to be built on this stretch of land.

