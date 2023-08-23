We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Family searching for missing pet water buffalo Moochi

Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.
Moochi the water buffalo went missing from her family's property on Aug. 8.(Laura Jean)
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A family in Colorado is asking for help in finding their lost pet: a water buffalo.

Laura Jean spoke with KKTV, saying her water buffalo, named Moochi, went missing on Aug. 8 from their property in Elbert County.

The family created a missing poster for the animal.

“Moochi has a super heart and loves people,” the poster reads. “She is a rare buff-colored water buffalo with 12-inch horns that curl backward. She also has a white long hair star on her forehead.”

The family said Moochi may also have a tag on her left ear with the number “5227.”

The water buffalo’s owner said Moochi acts like a dog and would greet a stranger in a happy manner and may even follow them.

The owner also said Moochi may cover her face in mud and look like a “mud monster” at times.

Anyone who may have information on Moochi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

The intense heat could cause delays in trash collection across the Omaha metro Wednesday.
Heat could cause garbage pickup delays in Omaha
A Lincoln courthouse will play host to Vinny Palermo's hearing on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Palermo to have hearing in Lincoln Wednesday
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger