Excessive heat may delay trash pick-up in some Omaha neighborhoods

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city is letting Omaha residents know that the excessive heat may be causing some trash pick-up delays this week.

“FCC Environmental has been incorporating safety measures to protect their employees from the excessive heat,” according to a news release from the city.

Such measures include adding additional breaks to allow workers to cool off, which may lead trash collection in some areas happening a day late.

The city advises that residents have their trash carts set out by 6 a.m. on their regularly scheduled collection days and to leave them out for collection the following day if they see that it hasn’t yet been collected.

If your trash isn’t collected after 7 p.m. on that day, contact Omaha’s solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238. Further information is available on Wasteline.org.

Due to the excessive heat, FCC has incorporated extra safety measures for their workers. This may cause some delays in... Posted by Wasteline on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.