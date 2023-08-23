We are Local
Excessive heat may delay trash pick-up in some Omaha neighborhoods

(File photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city is letting Omaha residents know that the excessive heat may be causing some trash pick-up delays this week.

“FCC Environmental has been incorporating safety measures to protect their employees from the excessive heat,” according to a news release from the city.

Such measures include adding additional breaks to allow workers to cool off, which may lead trash collection in some areas happening a day late.

The city advises that residents have their trash carts set out by 6 a.m. on their regularly scheduled collection days and to leave them out for collection the following day if they see that it hasn’t yet been collected.

If your trash isn’t collected after 7 p.m. on that day, contact Omaha’s solid waste hotline at 402-444-5238. Further information is available on Wasteline.org.

