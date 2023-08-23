We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A couple more days of heat before a cool down

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climbed near 100 Tuesday for Omaha... feeling like 110-115 with humidity factored in. The intense and dangerous heat will last through Thursday before changes arrive. Our feels like temperature will already be at 85 around 6AM and into the 100s by midday. Stay indoors if possible and stay hydrated!

Tomorrow's heat index
Tomorrow's heat index
Heat
Heat

This ridge of high pressure will keep highs near record levels until a cold front sweeps in Thursday night. This will spark slight rain chances but the cool down is the bigger story. By Friday highs fall to the low 90s and humidity will be much lower. A second front moves in over the weekend and will cool us even more Sunday and spark another slight chance for rain.

Cool down ahead
Cool down ahead
Dew points
Dew points

Highs will climb from Sunday’s forecast of 83 but will sty in the 80s through the rest of the 10 day forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

