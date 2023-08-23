Douglas County Sherriff leads speed enforcement effort on West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone who travels West Dodge Road in Omaha has a story about another driver speeding past them.

But how fast, is only a guess.

A crash on West Dodge near Elkhorn wasn’t serious, but the next one could be.

“Many times, those high speeds are the contributors [to fatal crashes],” Douglas County Sherriff Aaron Hanson said. “We need to make sure we are doing our part to keep the speed and those reckless driving conditions low.”

That’s the aim of Sgt. Joe Martinec, Jr. on the 180th Street overpass.

“It’s a fabulous spot,” Martinec, Jr. said.

A laser gives him pinpoint accuracy for reading speed on cars in westbound traffic

“As long as we’re aiming at the center of the vehicle that we’re detecting, we’re not detecting another car in another lane or anything else,” Martinec, Jr. said.

So, there’s no doubt which ones are going too fast.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Incontro is trained to maneuver through fast, heavy traffic to catch up to speeders and pull them over.

“A lot of times we’ll see 85 to 90 mph,” Incontro said. “92 is a little excessive for a 70 mph zone.”

During the selective enforcement operation, deputies target speeders going 16 mph over the speed limit.

“Because the problem is so bad and we’re limited on manpower, we have to set a higher threshold at times,” Martinec, Jr. said.

A cruiser deputy and sergeant on a motorcycle make the stops, and they don’t sit idle for long.

Among those stopped is a driver going 91 mph. Though caught going fast, she’s not furious.

“Even if it costs me $249, it keeps everybody safe and it reminds you not to drive stupidly,” the driver told 6 News. “[From now on], I’m now going to speed like that.”

The deputies say that’s the exact message they’re hoping to send.

During the sheriff’s traffic enforcement operation along West Dodge Road, deputies ticketed 10 drivers for going 90+ mph.

Two speeders didn’t have a driver’s license and another drove while under suspension. The highest speed captured by the laser was 105 mph, but a deputy couldn’t safely catch up to that one.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.