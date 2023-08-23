We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Hy-Vee is under fire after firing a special needs employee.
Omaha family of fired Hy-Vee employee with intellectual disability speaks
Thousands of people braved the intense heat Monday to see Pink live in concert.
Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert
Several Omaha high schools without fully functioning A/C, classes on as scheduled

Latest News

Wednesday marked the first day of school for Lewis Central's Titan Hill Elementary in Council...
Lewis Central elementary students head back to school at Titan Hill
The intense heat could cause delays in trash collection across the Omaha metro Wednesday.
Heat could cause garbage pickup delays in Omaha
High schools across the Omaha metro are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their...
Omaha schools working to keep students safe in outdoor activities
The driver of the van in which 1-year-old Ra'Miyah Worthington was left to die made his first...
BREAKING: Omaha daycare van driver in court
A Lincoln courthouse will play host to Vinny Palermo's hearing on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Palermo to have hearing in Lincoln Wednesday