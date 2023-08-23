David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more day of intense heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After coming close the last few days, temperatures finally crossed the century mark this afternoon in Omaha. The thermometer hit 100 degrees just before 3pm, marking the second time we have hit 100 degrees or hotter this year. Humidity levels also remain quite high, resulting in heat index readings of 110 to 120 degrees for much of the area. The intense heat will last through the evening, so continue to exercise caution if you will be spending several hours outdoors in the heat.

Wednesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Overnight conditions will remain quite warm, with temperatures still in the 80s at Midnight. We should slowly drop into the middle 70s by early Thursday morning, but it will be another very warm and humid start to the day.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

Another day of intense heat and humidity is expected for Thursday. Temperatures and humidity levels may be slightly lower than the past couple of days in the morning, but humidity levels will likely increase slowly throughout the day. That means as temperatures warm into the 90s by the lunch hour, heat index readings will once again soar over 100 degrees. Afternoon highs will likely top out around 100 degrees, with the heat index in the 110 to 120 degree range for most of the the afternoon and early evening.

Heat index forecast for Thursday (WOWT)

A cold front will move into the area Thursday afternoon, but not soon enough to bring us any relief. That front will move through Thursday night into Friday, but unfortunately will not bring much in the way of rainfall. There is a slight chance for some storms across northern Nebraska and Iowa Thursday night, but most of that will stay north of the Omaha metro. Slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into the area for Friday dropping highs into the lower 90s, still above average for this time of year.

Heat index forecast through the weekend (WOWT)

The front will continue to drop south of the area over the weekend. Temperatures will drop back into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Another wave of energy will pass along that front firing up more thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. However, the best chances for rain will likely pass to the southwest and south of the Omaha metro, once again leaving us with minimal rain chances. Temperatures remain in the 80s early next week, before warming back toward 90 degrees by the end of the week.

