6 ON YOUR SIDE: Data shows Omaha roads more deadly for people of color

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to data gathered by Vision Zero Omaha, over the last 10 years, more than 300 people have died in crashes on Omaha roads, whether they’re driving, biking, or walking.

Out of those 300, data shows that certain communities are disproportionately impacted.

“There [are] significant racial disparities in our transportation system and it’s not just Omaha, it’s a national issue,” said Jeff Sobzyc, the coordinator of Vision Zero, an initiative that seeks to reduce traffic deaths each year in Omaha down to zero.

Data gathered and studied in order to help Vision Zero create a comprehensive action plan is eye-opening.

“If you’re a Black road user, you’re almost two times more likely to die in a traffic crash than if you are a White road user,” Sobzyck said.

Black and African American community members make up about 12% of Omaha’s population, but they account for about 22% of the fatal crashes in the last 10 years in the metro. That includes those who are driving, biking or walking.

It’s a similar story for an even smaller community in Omaha; the Native American population. Although they’re just 1% of Omaha’s population, they account for 3% of fatal crashes.

Data trends show that race and ethnicity plays a factor in traffic deaths. (WOWT)

That means if you’re Native American, you’re three times more likely to die in a fatal crash than a white person.

“I’m stunned because I had no idea,” said Dr. Donna Polk, the Executive Director of the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition.

Polk said this is a public health issue that needs to be addressed in her community.

“Hearing this is startling and immediately I begin to think, what can I do?” she said.

Sobzyck tells 6 News the reason why Black and Native communities see higher fatal crash rates is actually not that shocking considering it’s connected to redlining.

“The root issue to all of this is where investments have historically been made.”

Roadways and infrastructure in minority communities like north and south Omaha, don’t meet all the same safety standards as other parts of the city.

“It’s much more prevalent in north Omaha,” Sobzcyk said.

He also said those community members are more exposed to potential road dangers.

“Oftentimes those parts of town are lower income and those individuals often aren’t able to purchase a car or own a car and are more reliant on our sidewalks and street infrastructure to be able to walk or bike.”

Vision Zero’s action plan seeks to change these trends.

That happens through improving road infrastructure in those communities.

“More intention to how our intersections are designed, looking for opportunities to reduce roadway width, provide more mid-block roadway opportunities,” Sobzyck said, listing just a few examples.

And as those changes happen, Dr. Polk said she hopes everyone has a voice, and that every community is represented.

“With gentrification playing such a great part in the redesign of our city, I think it’s vital you have people representing various communities at the table when these plans are being developed,” Polk said.

Vision Zero has been working on their action plan for several years and is expected to present the final plan to the city council in the coming weeks.

