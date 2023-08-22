LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Ted Carter leaving University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is headed to Ohio State University.

According to an NBC affiliate in Ohio, the Board of Trustees there is expected to unanimously vote to confirm him as their next OSU system president on Tuesday afternoon.

Carter has been president of the University of Nebraska system, leading four campuses across the state — in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney — since Jan. 1, 2020. A retired vice admiral with 38 years of service with more than 6,300 flying hours across 19 different aircraft carriers, he came to Nebraska from the U.S. Naval Academy having been its longest-serving superintendent since the Civil War.

Carter, who was raised in rural Rhode Island, graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as “Top Gun,” and also holds educational credentials from the Navy Nuclear Power School, the U.S. Air Force Air War College, the Naval War College, and the Armed Forces Staff College.

In 2022, the Board of Regents extended Carter’s contract through 2027. Along with that extension, he was given a 3% pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a year. He also received performance-based merit pay of $105,000.

In June, Carter unveiled a plan that reimagined NU’s budgeting strategy as it faced a $58 million shortfall by the end of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. That plan included an immediate 3.5% tuition increase and a hiring freeze on all non-faculty positions.

At that time, he released his long-term vision for NU via a five-point plan:

Reverse recent enrollment declines by re-focusing on recruitment at high schools and major events across the state.

Raise NU’s academic profile, “with a specific goal of regaining entry into the Association of American Universities , a coalition of the nation’s most elite research institutions.”

Set up a dashboard to monitor the university’s academic program metrics against standards set by the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

Engage more university personnel in the budgeting process, and incentivize creative budgeting solutions and money-saving ideas.

Identify and correct communication and technological inefficiencies within the Nebraska University system, particularly areas that could be centralized.

On Monday, the University of Nebraska credited that plan with helping it achieve a AA bond rating, which assures financial institutions that NU can pay its bills, translating into lower interest rates that in turn save Nebraska students and taxpayers money. The rating put NU “among the top 8% of public higher education institutions in the country,” according to the university’s news release.

The system began its national search for a new president in February, according to the university’s website.

OSU boasts a “top-rated academic medical center and a premier cancer hospital and research center” and says its “regularly honored as one of the nation’s top 20 public universities.”

Carter succeeds past president Dr. Kristina Johnson, who abruptly announced last November that she would leave OSU in May after a dispute with the university, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

10/11 Now contributed to this report.

