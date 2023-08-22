Sludge removal in motion for closed Saunders County ethanol plant

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - The best indicator that the Alt-En ethanol plant near Mead, Neb. is getting cleaned up the right way comes from neighbor Jody Weible.

“I haven’t smelled the cattle company in years,” Weible said. “I can smell it again.”

The woman who first aired her complaints with 6 News a few years back continues to monitor the cleanup. She sat in the back today at a Mead church for a progress report.

The state closed AltEn in 2021, leaving behind the toxic sludge and contaminated water used in the process of turning corn into fuel. But AltEn took in corn from seed companies that had been treated for pesticides -- that wasn’t the norm for the ethanol industry.

The seed companies formed a group to take charge of the cleanup.

“There are no public funds going to this,” said NewFields senior engineer Bill Butler. “It’s all privately funded by FRG.”

Starting the week of September 25, the first truckload of wet cake in Mead, combined with clay and sealed in a giant garbage bag, will end up at Bennington’s Pheasant Point Landfill, a 24-mile trip. This pilot test is to make the process safe on both ends.

“It could be really simple and we could ramp right up to 60 loads a day and get the pallets done in 25 days,” said area disposal manager Mike Hey. “But we’re realistic that there might be a bit of a learning curve. We want to make sure what we’re doing is right and in a safe way.”

That means testing the groundwater surrounding the landfill. Weible appreciates the careful planning to restore the area around her.

“When I mow now, I have swallows that swoop down because I’m kicking up mosquitoes,” Weible said. “We hadn’t had mosquitoes for years. We have butterflies again. They’re doing the right thing.”

Moving the truckloads of sludge won’t happen once the weather turns cold -- so the cleanup team will stop in early November and pick back up again in March.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.