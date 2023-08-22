We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Triple digit heat for the next 3 days

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We struggled to cool all night meaning most of us will start the day very warm & muggy near 80 degrees. This will give us the launching point we need to hit 100 degrees for the first time during this heat wave.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will still be near 80 degrees a good portion of the day meaning the muggy meter will be on the edge of miserable all day. That will push heat index values in the 110-120 ranges all afternoon yet again.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

This will be the first of 3 days that will threaten 100 degrees or better for afternoon highs until a cold front moves through late Thursday. Unfortunately it won’t be all that great of a rain chance along with it but the chances will linger into the morning hours of Friday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Precipitation Chances
Precipitation Chances(WOWT)

The front will bring cooler 80s for this upcoming weekend plus a dip in the muggy meter!

Week Muggy Meter
Week Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

