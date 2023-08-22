We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ricketts announces launch of 2024 U.S. Senate campaign

Ricketts was appointed to his position as U.S. Senator in January
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts
U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts(U.S. Senate)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sen. Pete Ricketts announced his plans to launch his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign this week.

As part of his Senate 2024 Campaign Kickoff Tour, Ricketts will make an appearance at Blatt Beer & Table in Omaha from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prior to visiting Omaha, Ricketts will also make stops in North Platte, Kearney and Norfolk on Wednesday.

This is Ricketts’ first campaign for U.S. Senate, as he was appointed to the position by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen in January.

Ricketts’ appointment came after former Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down to become the president of the University of Florida.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.
Omaha daycare van driver arrested after child’s death
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland traveling to Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made a trip to the southern border in Texas on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen visits southern U.S. border
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made remarks to the media during his visit to the U.S. southern border...
Pillen criticizes Biden Administration during border visit
Both Democrats and Republicans are working hard to attract young voters ahead of the 2024...
Political parties aiming to engage young voters