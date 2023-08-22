We are Local
Pillen seeking new Nebraska state treasurer as Murante departs for NPERS

John Murante
John Murante(Zach Wendling | Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is now tasked with appointing a new state treasurer.

John Murante is stepping down as Nebraska State Treasurer to accept a position as Director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems, or NPERS.

“I appreciate Mr. Murante’s years of service as State Treasurer,” Pillen told 6 News in an email. “His experience, knowledge and commitment to public service made him a clear choice for this appointment.”

As far as finding a new person to take over as treasurer, Gov. Pillen’s office says the process has already begun.

“The process will start immediately to receive applications from those who demonstrate a strong commitment to serving in the Treasurer’s Office and are also committed to seeking re-election to that office,” Pillen said.

The individual appointed will serve as Nebraska State Treasurer through 2026, the end of Murante’s term, and will be up for re-election.

