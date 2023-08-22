We are Local
Omaha Police searching for vehicle involved in Sunday hit-and-run

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department’s Traffic Unit needs your help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

OPD Officer Chris Gordon said in a social media post the Traffic Unit is investigating a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Sunday, August 20, near 108th and Corby.

Omaha Police are requesting the public's help in searching for a hit-and-run suspect vehicle.
Omaha Police are requesting the public's help in searching for a hit-and-run suspect vehicle.(Ofc. Chris Gordon, Omaha Police Dept.)
OPD said the victim was transported with critical injuries.

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything, you’re asked to call Omaha Police at (402) 444-5626.

