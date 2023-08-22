Omaha Police searching for vehicle involved in Sunday hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department’s Traffic Unit needs your help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
OPD Officer Chris Gordon said in a social media post the Traffic Unit is investigating a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Sunday, August 20, near 108th and Corby.
OPD said the victim was transported with critical injuries.
If you recognize the vehicle or know anything, you’re asked to call Omaha Police at (402) 444-5626.
