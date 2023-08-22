Omaha Police officer bitten by dog outside northwest Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say an officer has minor injuries after being bitten by a dog responding to an animal cruelty call at an apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers at the scene told 6 News an adult dog and several puppies were inside a hot vehicle and someone had called OPD to report animal cruelty. When officers arrived, they found two people in the car with the dogs. One person resisted when asked to step out of the vehicle.

A dog then jumped out and bit an officer; it was shot and transported to an animal care facility.

The person in the vehicle was arrested for resisting; the other person was cited on eight counts. It’s unclear if the two people were in the car at the time officers were dispatched. The breed of the dog that bit the officer is also unknown.

