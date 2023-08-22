We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police officer bitten by dog outside northwest Omaha apartment complex

Officers responded to calls for eight dogs left in a hot vehicle
An Omaha Police officer was bitten by and shot a dog outside an Omaha apartment complex...
An Omaha Police officer was bitten by and shot a dog outside an Omaha apartment complex Tuesday, August 22, 2023.(WOWT)
By Joe Harris and Kevin Westhues
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say an officer has minor injuries after being bitten by a dog responding to an animal cruelty call at an apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers at the scene told 6 News an adult dog and several puppies were inside a hot vehicle and someone had called OPD to report animal cruelty. When officers arrived, they found two people in the car with the dogs. One person resisted when asked to step out of the vehicle.

A dog then jumped out and bit an officer; it was shot and transported to an animal care facility.

The person in the vehicle was arrested for resisting; the other person was cited on eight counts. It’s unclear if the two people were in the car at the time officers were dispatched. The breed of the dog that bit the officer is also unknown.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say
Justin Nelson
Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln

Latest News

LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Ted Carter leaving University of Nebraska
Omaha Police are requesting the public's help in searching for a hit-and-run suspect vehicle.
Omaha Police searching for vehicle involved in Sunday hit-and-run
Record Heat
Omaha breaks record for warmest low temperature Tuesday morning
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid