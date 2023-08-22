We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha fire crews make quick work of apartment fire

Omaha fire investigators say a Monday evening fire at a midtown apartment was accidental.
Omaha fire investigators say a Monday evening fire at a midtown apartment was accidental.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a Monday evening fire at a midtown apartment was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the Ambassador Apartments near 49th and Dodge around 9:10 p.m. Crews found a small fire on a stovetop that had spread to the cabinets above before it was extinguished. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The cause was determined to be combustibles too close to a heat source. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say
Justin Nelson
Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln

Latest News

Several live events scheduled to be held at a La Vista concert venue have been moved to...
Live events scheduled for La Vista concert venue moved after construction delays
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.
Omaha daycare van driver arrested after child’s death
The heat waves ends this weekend!
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast