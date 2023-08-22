Omaha fire crews make quick work of apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a Monday evening fire at a midtown apartment was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to the Ambassador Apartments near 49th and Dodge around 9:10 p.m. Crews found a small fire on a stovetop that had spread to the cabinets above before it was extinguished. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The cause was determined to be combustibles too close to a heat source. Damage is estimated at $30,000.

