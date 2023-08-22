We are Local
Omaha daycare van driver arrested after child’s death

A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they have arrested the driver of a daycare van for child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

The arrest came out of an investigation into the death of 1-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington who was allegedly left in a van during Monday’s heat. She was discovered in the van outside Kids of the Future Child Development Center near 50th and Leavenworth shortly after 3 p.m.

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams(WOWT)

The driver was identified as Ryan Williams, 62, Police noted that the investigation is ongoing.

