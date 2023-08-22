Omaha breaks record for warmest low temperature Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning, Eppley Airfield hit a record warmest low temperature of 80°, smashing the previous record low of 76°. This happening during an intense heat wave across Omaha, as temperatures reach close to record-breaking highs near 100° this week.

Record Heat (WOWT)

Although warmest record low temperatures aren’t typically making headlines as much as record high temperatures, they are just as important.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, unusually hot summer nights have increased at a faster rate compared to unusually hot summer days. Because of this, there’s less “cooling off” at night. Since 1970, average summer nights have warmed across the contiguous U.S. by 2.5°F.

EPA Unusually Hot Summer Temperatures (NOAA, EPA)

This data shows unusually hot summer nights in the contiguous US surpass the occurrence of unusually hot summer days around the year 2000.

Heat waves kill more people each year compared to any other natural disaster. While hot summer nights may not seem as threatening as hot summer days, it can be dangerous when the body doesn’t have the opportunity to cool down during nighttime hours.

Vulnerable populations such as the homeless, the elderly and children are most at risk. Those who work outdoors are greatly impacted as well. Recent research shows warmer nighttime temperatures can also lead to less sleep.

Warmer nights have an effect on crops and livestock, too. Livestock need lower nighttime temperatures to recover from the heat of the day. Dairy cows produce less milk with warmer nighttime temperatures.

