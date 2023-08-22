We are Local
NDOT closing Dodge Street ramp to EB I-480 Wednesday night

By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Downtown commuters may want to plan for an alternate route if traveling overnight Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the Dodge Street ramp to eastbound I-480 will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for overhead sign work.

Motorists are reminded to drive with care in and near work zones and to buckle up and put phones down.

