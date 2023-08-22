NDOT closing Dodge Street ramp to EB I-480 Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Downtown commuters may want to plan for an alternate route if traveling overnight Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the Dodge Street ramp to eastbound I-480 will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for overhead sign work.

Motorists are reminded to drive with care in and near work zones and to buckle up and put phones down.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.