We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missing police K-9 found, could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department who went missing was found Monday and is being treated after officials said the dog encountered coyotes.

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the lookout!” officials said.

Police said the K-9 was let out of his handler’s police cruiser for a break overnight. While outside, police said Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes and chased the pack down a roadway.

After he was out of sight, officials said Eunice entered a wooded area, and another violent altercation was heard. Officials said they were not sure if Eunice was injured in this second altercation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
A child died after being left in a hot vehicle at an Omaha daycare on Monday.
Omaha daycare van driver arrested after child’s death
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say

Latest News

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that he is leaving to become the...
NU President Carter leaving for Ohio State
Three versions of the Mitsubishi Mirage sit for sale at El Cajon Mitsubishi on Tuesday, Aug. 8,...
There’s only 1 model of car left that you can get brand new for under $20,000
Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
Texas’ floating barrier to stop migrants draws recurring concerns from Mexico, US official says