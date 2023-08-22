We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle in Nebraska, authorities looking for other suspect

Domingo Zetino-Hernandez has pleaded guilty to violating the Golden Eagle Protection Act
Domingo Zetino-Hernandez has pleaded guilty to violating the Golden Eagle Protection Act(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Nebraska authorities say one of the two Honduras men accused of killing an American Bald Eagle earlier this year has pleaded guilty in federal court

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Domingo Zetino-Hernandez pleaded guilty to violating the Golden Eagle Protection Act, a misdemeanor. He is to receive his sentence on Nov. 4.

Authorities are still looking for the other man believed to be involved in this case, 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin. The sheriff’s office says Hernandez-Tzquin fled the area sometime after the bald eagle was killed and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin
Ramiro Hernandez-Tzquin(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The bald eagle was killed back on Feb. 28 near the Wood Duck Recreation Area, located three miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska. The sheriff’s office was called to the area for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they got there, deputies found the two men with a dead bald eagle in their possession. Authorities say the two of them planned on cooking and eating the bird.

At the time of the eagle’s death, the sheriff’s office cited the two men on state charges and turned the bird over to Nebraska Game and Parks. Authorities later determined Zetino-Hernandez killed the eagle with a high-powered air rifle and he was arrested on a federal warrant. He has been in custody since March.

Zetino-Hernandez and Hernandez-Tzquin are both Honduran nationals who were living in the Norfolk, Nebraska area. Authorities believe they entered the country illegally and could face deportation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say
Justin Nelson
Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln

Latest News

An Omaha Police officer was bitten by and shot a dog outside an Omaha apartment complex...
Omaha Police officer bitten by dog outside northwest Omaha apartment complex
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland traveling to Omaha
An Omaha family is grieving after their 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot van.
BREAKING: Arrest made after 1-year-old dies in hot van outside Omaha daycare