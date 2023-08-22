Man caught with cocaine and ecstasy on I-80 in Lincoln, sheriff’s office says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County deputy arrested a man on I-80 in Lincoln after a bag of drugs was allegedly found in his vehicle Monday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., a member of LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a black Dodge Durango near mile marker 400 for following too close.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the deputy had saw marijuana particles in the SUV which prompted a search of the vehicle. The deputy found 61.5 grams of powered cocaine and 145 grams of ecstasy in tablet form (MDMA) in a bag in the cargo area of vehicle.

The occupant of the vehicle, 31-year-old Cecil Marshall, of New Jersey, also had $806 in cash on him which tested positive for meth and for THC, according to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, evading a drug tax stamp, manufacture to deliver ecstasy, possession of currency in violation of drug law 28-416.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.