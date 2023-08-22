We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
Memorial Park in Omaha
Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say

Latest News

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that he is leaving to become the...
NU President Carter leaving for Ohio State
Two La Vista concerts have been moved to different venues after construction delays.
La Vista events moved to different venues due to construction delays
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will visit Omaha on Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney General to visit Omaha Wednesday
A fire in Midtown Omaha damaged an apartment complex late Monday night.
Midtown Omaha fire causes $30,000 in damage to apartment building
Contaminated sludge from an old ethanol plant is finally being removed from the site and...
Toxic waste site from ethanol plan being cleaned up