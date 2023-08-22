Live events scheduled for La Vista concert venue moved after construction delays

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several live events scheduled to be held at a La Vista concert venue have been moved to alternate venues due to construction delays.

The following live events originally scheduled to take place at The Astro will go on as scheduled at alternate venues:

The I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone is set for August 30 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena at 7300 Q Street in Ralston. All current ticket holders should receive new mobile tickets for the new venue.

Here Comes the Mummies will perform September 7 at The Admiral at 13th and Martha in Omaha. All tickets will remain valid for the new venue; general admission seating will grant GA floor access at the new venue. Ticket holders need not exchange their tickets.

Beth Hart is set to take the stage September 16 at The Admiral. Tickets will be exchanged for updated seating locations at the new venue to the purchaser’s Ticketmaster account.

Ancient Aliens is set for September 20 at The Admiral. All tickets will be honored at the new venue with updated seating sent to ticketholders within the next few days.

Casey Donahew, set for September 22, has moved from The Astro to its outdoor amphitheater. Tickets will remain valid and will be exchanged with updated seating within the next few days.

The Gaslight Anthem, set for September 30, has been moved from the Astro to its outdoor amphitheater. All tickets will remain valid for the new venue. All ticketholders will have updated seating information within the next few days.

For fans unable to attend shows due to the venue change, refunds may be requested through Ticketmaster until August 28. Updates will be shared on The Astro’s website and its social media channels.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.