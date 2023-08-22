We are Local
Google investing another $1.2 billion in Papillion, Lincoln data centers

Google has announced another investment in Nebraska, including a new data center in Lincoln.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Google is making another billion-dollar investment in Nebraska.

The company behind YouTube, Gmail, and other online platforms we often use every day is now investing $1.2 billion in Nebraska over the next year.

Allie Hopkins, the server operations lead for Iowa and Nebraska data centers at Google, drew several organizations and city and state leaders to Papillion’s Google Data Center.

Hopkins made the announcement that the money will go towards expanding the data centers’ footprint.

“The infrastructure for America’s digital innovation is being built right around you,” Hopkins said. “We’re here to stay. We’re here to expand.”

The infrastructure helps to power Google services like its search engine, Maps, and Google Cloud and Workspace.

“It’s a message that Google is sending out to the nation that Nebraska is business-friendly,” Hopkins said.

State leaders like Sen. Deb Fischer are most interested in Google’s push to add more jobs, especially in tech.

The Papillion data center created more than 120 jobs when it went online in 2019, although it’s not clear how many more positions this investment will create.

“We have a great university system that graduates a lot of folks who are ready to take on these high-tech jobs,” Fischer said.

Another part of that money is going to create another data center in Lincoln.

“Which is great because in recent years Lincoln has really become a cradle for a flourishing tax scene,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

This will be the third in Nebraska. Just this month, they announced an investment to expand its center in Council Bluffs.

“Lincoln is already on Google’s map, but I’m thrilled to say Google is on Lincoln’s map,” Baird said.

While construction for the Lincoln Google data center has started, a timeframe for completion has not been set.

6 News was also told Google’s additional center in Northwest Omaha near State Street and Blair High Road is soon to be operational.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

