Fans of Pink, Brandi Carlile brave the heat at Omaha stadium concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When tickets went on sale for the Summer Carnival Tour stop at Charles Schwab Field, fans of musician P!NK were expecting a hot show.

But no one could have planned for the baking temperatures that kept Monday’s outdoor stadium show cooking well into the night.

Thousand from across the spectrum of fans, many dressed in pink and yet still dressed for the heat.

With advance notice from MECA that empty water bottles were encouraged and could be filled at the watering station’s inside, plastic backpacks and carry-alls were jammed.

Many brought handheld personal fans, too. And a few even brought the old-fashioned type of handheld fan. There was style in every accessory at this concert, even if intended to beat the heat.

Hydrating in advance was also a good idea, embraced by many.

At Gate 2, it looked like things were so hot even the concrete was melting, but that was the water that had to be poured out before going in. You can bring the bottles in, but they have to be empty for safety reasons.

Most braved the early hours to see the entire production, but some made the calculated decision to bypass opening act Grouplove and even 9-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile to guarantee they’d be cool enough for the headliner.

One such group was “headlined” by ten-year-old Leen, who along with her mom Sue and sister Nye and a group of friends, had a special celebration.

“It’s her 10th birthday,” Sue said. “So we came here to celebrate the big 1-0.”

None of the girls have seen P!NK in concert before this night, but Nye said they’d been preparing to get the party started for weeks once the surprise birthday gift was revealed to Leen.

“We listened to songs in the car the last month or so,” Nye said. “We came to see P!NK and you know it is a school night, so we just wanted to see P!NK, we didn’t want to come and melt in the heat for anyone except P!NK.”

As for recovery from heat exhaustion after a night like this, the Mayo Clinic says it takes a couple of days of hydration and rest.

