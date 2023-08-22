We are Local
Eminent domain hearings begin for proposed Summit carbon capture pipeline

(KTIV)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - A hearing started Tuesday on whether Summit would get state approval to build a Carbon Capture pipeline through Iowa. It’s expected to last weeks. Summit is one of three companies wanting to build a Carbon Capture Pipeline in Iowa. It’s the first to go before the Iowa Utilities Board to get a permit to build. Much of the hearing is focused on plans to use eminent domain to acquire land for the pipeline.

Before Tuesday’s session started, a group of landowners in the proposed path held a press conference, encouraging the board to put “people over pipelines”.

“There is no time left for decision-makers, to claim to be neutral. The person is either for or against preserving landowner rights. This decision will set precedence, so we the people need to speak out now, Tim Baughman, an affected landowner said.

Landowners opposed also pointed to concerns over the safety of the pipeline.

“The hazardous pipeline easements force land owners to bear all the risk and only rewards Summit. Our safety, our land, our lives, and livelihoods are more important than Summit’s Private, for-profit, bottom line,” Baughman said.

Steve Kenkel, Chair of Shelby County Board of Supervisors, said public support is against using eminent domain for the private pipeline project.

“78 percent of Iowans respect your position and agree that eminent domain should not be used for CO2 pipelines. Summit must show the pipeline is a public use,” Kenkel said.

Summit says the pipeline would keep American ethanol competitive in the global market since many countries are adopting low-carbon fuel standards. During construction, Summit says it’d create nearly 12,000 and invest $5.5 billion dollars.

All three board members of the Iowa Utilities Board are appointed by the Governor. We asked Governor Reynolds’ office if she supports the proposed pipeline, but did not hear back.

