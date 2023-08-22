CenturyLink faces dozens of outage complaints across Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an investigation into CenturyLink last week, 6 News had a surge in similar complaints about the communications service provider.

Some customers say the phone and internet outage has been more than a simple inconvenience.

After her release from stroke rehab, 93-year-old Jean Jirak is ready to go home, but her son, Jim, says there’s been a hangup.

“She could come home, but because of the phone not working, the button for the life [alert] station isn’t working,” Jim Jirak said. “We don’t feel it’s safe to bring her home in case of an emergency and I’m not here with her. She’s pissed off.”

In his mother’s bedroom is the life alert system, but it’s connected to a dead CenturyLink phone line. It’s been this way since July 31.

For fellow Omaha resident Jackie Shindo, her CenturyLink phone and internet have been out for 12 days.

“I don’t have a cell phone, so I had to borrow one from a friend which has minutes,” Shindo said. “I feel bad. I have to pay minutes back, though she’ll say no. 12 times I’ve called [CenturyLink].”

6 News sent an email to CenturyLink regarding Shindo’s situation, and she’s since had her service turned back on.

“Being on oxygen, if something should go wrong like the power goes out, I’m going to have to find some way to get it,” Shindo said.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has received 60 complaints about CenturyLink in the last three months; 38 involve landline phone issues and 22 internet problems.

The Casters have filed complaints on both.

“They tell me they won’t credit me until I get the service back,” Bev Caster said. “Then I call them and they’ll credit me, but I’m not paying for it. Why should I pay for service I’m not getting?”

Their internet has been out for a month and her husband, a retired chiropractor, says he can’t easily provide patient records for ongoing disability claims.

“One attorney needed it right now and I couldn’t give it to him because I didn’t have internet,” Dr. Bill Caster said. “I had to make copies and send it to him and of course, it takes several days to get to him.”

Living on one of the highest points in eastern Nebraska, the Casters get cell service, but they pay $110 per month for a landline and internet service that has been dead for weeks.

So, they hope their complaint will help cause a buzz at CenturyLink and the public service commission.

6 News received an email from Lumen, which is CenturyLink’s parent company. A spokesperson said every customer concern matters to the company.

CenturyLink is actively looking into these issues and the Nebraska Public Service Commission has advocates who work with customers and the company to resolve complaints and adjust billing.

If enough complaints come in, the commission can open an investigation into wireline issues, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

