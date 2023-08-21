We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has set a 2024 starting date for the trial of movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western film.

State district court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day begins with jury selection.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed has described the fatal shooting as a tragic accident and says the film’s armorer committed no crime. Gutierrez-Reed is currently the sole criminal defendant.

Prosecutors are weighing whether to refile a charge against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun fired at Hutchins. Special prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.

Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In March, “Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the shooting.

Defense attorneys said they plan to present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed asked Halls to call her back into rehearsal if Baldwin planned to use the gun. They say that didn’t happen before Hutchins was shot.

The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, that made him an executive producer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made a trip to the southern border in Texas on Monday.
Gov. Pillen visits Nebraska soldiers at southern U.S. border
The Salvation Army has opened two cooling centers in Omaha as temperatures soar into the 100s.
Salvation Army cooling centers open in Omaha
Larry Bragg was arrested on charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony and posession of...
Omaha Police arrest man in Carter Lake cutting investigation
City and county crews around the Omaha metro are continuing to get road work done despite the...
City workers continue working on roads amid intense heat
A truck crashed into a tandem bicycle and injured two people Monday morning in Papillion.
Truck strikes tandem bicycle, injures two in Papillion