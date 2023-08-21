Teen charged in sexual assaults near Omaha park exposed himself to detention center staff, attorneys say

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen accused of terrorizing and sexually assaulting two women in Memorial Park last month will remain in custody. But a new development has happened since he was detained at the youth center.

Monday afternoon, a Douglas County Juvenile Court judge ordered the teenaged rape suspect to get a psychiatric evaluation — something she said his mother wouldn’t allow earlier.

It doesn’t look like it now, but last month on a Friday late afternoon, the neighborhood near Memorial Park was on edge. Investigators said a 13-year-old had stolen a car and approached two different women out walking, an hour apart, and threatened them with a knife.

According to police, the second woman he pulled into the trees, threatened her life, and raped her, thinking that the only that saved her is the police sirens and helicopter had spooked him and he ran.

Officers tracked the suspect down in a nearby ravine, where he was hiding.

“Research shows — evidence shows — that these are propensity crimes. So I don’t have any doubt this is something that would keep happening if he hadn’t been caught,” said Brenda Beadle, Douglas County chief deputy attorney.

Since his arrest, attorneys said the teen exposed himself to staff while he was detained at the Douglas County Youth Center.

The juvenile court judge wants to see the results of a pycho-sexual evaluation on the youngster as well as a psychiatric evaluation before determining next steps.

There have also been questions ever since the last hearing when the family couldn’t tell the judge the suspect’s date of birth. That’s important because he says he’s 13 years years. If he were 14 years old at the time of the crimes, he would be charged as an adult, not a juvenile.

“We’ve been looking into ways to track down his actual age; and at this time there’s nothing we have concretely that contradicts what he claims his age to be,” Beadle told 6 News.

Juvenile court is all about rehabilitation — not punishment. The judge will examine the exposure report as well as the mental evaluations to decide how to proceed from here.

In the meantime, the now-14-year-old — he’s had a birthday recently — will remain in custody.

