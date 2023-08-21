We are Local
Summit Carbon Solutions permit hearing with Iowa Utilities Board beginning Tuesday in Fort Dodge

By Katie Copple
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The first big test for carbon-capture pipelines in Iowa begins Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

Summit Carbon Solutions is set to begin its evidentiary hearing in front of the Iowa Utilities Board.

Summit Carbon Solutions is seeking a permit to construct, operate and maintain 687 miles of pipeline across 29 counties in northwest and central Iowa. In total, the pipeline would cross 2,000 miles of land across 5 states. That pipeline will carry hazardous liquid carbon dioxide from roughly a dozen ethanol plants in Iowa to North Dakota to be stored under caprock.

Summit Carbon Solutions is also seeking the right of eminent domain over more than 900 parcels of Iowa land on the proposed route.

The hearing, scheduled to begin Tuesday in Fort Dodge, is expected to last several days.

KTIV will be in Fort Dodge tomorrow and will provide fill coverage from the hearings here on News 4.

