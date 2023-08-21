We are Local
Servicemembers visit Nebraska for Navy Week

(South Korea Navy/Yonhap via AP, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Navy Week in Nebraska. Servicemembers are visiting different cities around the country explaining what it is they do.

Several men and women out and about in Lincoln have been wearing their Navy uniforms as part of the celebration.

On Monday, servicemembers stopped by the Food Bank and the Malone Center. 10/11 NOW caught up with them at CEDARS, where they shared their stories with kids about where their services had taken them.

One Lincoln native had left land-locked Nebraska for his adventure.

“The first thing that they pitched to me was like you get to travel the world and it’s completely free, and I was like ‘what are the places I can go and what are the things that I can do,” said Carter Smith, third-class petty officer. “From people I’ve heard telling me stories of where they have been and done. So you can name it and your probably gonna go there.”

Navy Week will continue throughout the week with a Number of events here in Lincoln and in Omaha. This is the first time they’ve made the trip to Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

