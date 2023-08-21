We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly dangerous heat most of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warm and muggy weather will be right there when you step out to door today and nearly every day this week. There will be some areas of patchy fog to contend with before 10am then it is all about the dangerous heat and humidity. Highs will reach the upper 90s with a light south breeze and plenty of humidity.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Factor in dew points that will bounce up to near 80 degrees at times and our heat index values will top out near 115 for many of us. A few of us could hit 120 at times too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Monday Heat Index Forecast
Monday Heat Index Forecast(WOWT)

The heat just keeps on going most of the week as we make a run at 100 degrees through Thursday before a front Thursday night helps to break the heat for the weekend.

Peak Heat Index
Peak Heat Index(WOWT)

It’s not much of a rain chance but it helps cool us. Many more rain and storms chances are in the forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday too. That will keep afternoon highs in the 80s.

Rain/Storm Chances
Rain/Storm Chances(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The overnight lows will struggle to cool below 80 degrees each morning through Thursday morning too.

