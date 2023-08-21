Open Door Mission helping hydrate the less fortunate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission’s Water Patrol goes out every day to homeless encampments, back alleys, and vacant homes.

“We’re just trying to literally hydrate for hope,” said Open Door Mission’s president and CEO, Candace Gregory. “In the past, we’ve had more deaths in the summer than we do even in the winter. That’s because people overdress and don’t realize because of lack of communication and living on the street...(they) don’t realize how high the temperatures are going to get. Many are under the influence and they’re dehydrated.”

Gregory said they try to get the homeless into their cooling center for cold drinks, ice packs, and sunblock. They also offer a cool place and a free meal.

“Maybe they want to have a cool shower or a clean set of clothes, something to eat,” she said. “It’s all really bridging the gap for more services.”

They also feature a nursing station where clients can have their temperatures and heart rates checked and have a place to cool down if they can.

“We also check for confusion, if they’re starting to see some heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” said ODM nurse Chris Hedger. “We’re going to look for signs of confusion, and if we’re able to help them here, we will. If not, we send them to the ER.”

Travis Leach recently came inside at Open Door. He says his health helped him make up his mind to get out of the heat.

“When the heat hits me it kind of sets off my epilepsy seizures,” Leach said. “I’ve gone into seizures in the past when the heat has risen.”

Gregory said that’s why they’re taking fluids to the streets -- they know they can’t get everyone to come in, no matter how hot it gets outside.

“It’s not against the law to stay on the streets unless you’re a danger to yourself, and sometimes it’s hard to understand that I can’t force them to come inside.”

Gregory says you need not be a client of Open Door Mission to use their cooling centers and get a free meal -- even though the Mission is crowded, they won’t turn anyone away during this excessive heat. She told 6 News the Mission handed out close to 800 cold drinks during the last heatwave.

In a press release Monday afternoon, the Open Door Mission also announced that its Timberlake and Elkhorn donation locations will be running reduced hours due to the extreme heat.

Both spots will operate from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Thursday. The Council Bluffs location will maintain normal hours, along with consumer shopping at the Timberlake Outreach Center.

